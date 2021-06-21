fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.63
+ 0%
DIA
-0.17
333.13
-0.05%
SPY
+ -0.02
414.94
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.73
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
164.88
+ 0.03%

Bitcoin Drops To $33,000 As China's Third-Largest Bank Bans Users From Crypto Transactions

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 21, 2021 4:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Drops To $33,000 As China's Third-Largest Bank Bans Users From Crypto Transactions

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell by over 8% after news that China’s third-largest bank would begin suspending customer accounts associated with cryptocurrency transactions.

The Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), one of the “big four” banks in the country, issued a statement on Monday, saying that it prohibits the use of its services for virtual currency transactions such as Bitcoin.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

The statement also emphasized that once relevant behaviors are discovered, customer accounts will be terminated and reported to the relevant authorities in a timely manner.

ABC reportedly consulted with relevant departments of the People’s Bank of China before issuing the statement, saying that it will continue to “carry out the crackdown on virtual currency transactions.”

Why It Matters: The bank’s statement comes as the latest move in a series of measures enforced over the weekend, demonstrating the Chinese government’s efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency-related businesses.

Most large Bitcoin mining farms in Sichuan were forcibly shut down by authorities over the weekend, leading to a significant drop in the hash rate on the Bitcoin network.

According to a report, the Sichuan branch of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Sichuan Energy Bureau closed 26 suspected crypto mining projects on Sunday.

According to some accounts, ACB may have deleted the notice soon after posting it.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $32,931. The market-leading cryptocurrency saw a 45% increase in 24-hour trading volume, which stood at $42 billion at the time of writing.

The 50-day moving average has fallen below the 200-day moving average, confirming a Death Cross scenario for the digital asset.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Slips Another 2% After Nascar Appearance As Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Together

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) slipped over 2% at press time on Sunday night after a weekend that saw a car bearing the Shiba Inu mascot crash into a wall at NASCAR.  What Happened: DOGE traded 2.1% lower at $0.28 at press time over a 24-hour period. The meme cryptocurrency has tanked 14.72% over a seven-day basis. read more

Fintech Focus For June 21, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” read more

You Can Now Buy Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Alongside Apples, Oranges At H-E-B's Houston Stores

Those living in the Lone Star State will be able to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) along with their apples and oranges soon. read more

Bitcoin Death Cross Today - June 20, 2021 | Opinion

*This article does not represent investment advice. Cryptocurrency trading is risky, and you might love all your capital. Key Highlights The 200-day moving average is above the 50 day MA – Bitcoin Death Cross day. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other leading altcoins have been mostly flat since June 18th at 4 pm. read more