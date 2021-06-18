CNN Will Sell Elections, Space Discoveries And Other Historic Moments As NFTs

What Happened: International news network CNN will drop its own officially licensed digital collectible NFTs on its new platform, “Vault by CNN."

The project will feature significant moments in history like presidential elections, space discoveries, and CNN exclusives in the form of non-fungible tokens.

“For more than 40 years, CNN has taken you on extraordinary journeys telling the stories of our time. Now, Vault by CNN offers you a new way to own and experience some of those historic Moments that changed us and the world,” said the company on its website.

According to a press release, the initial launch will include six weekly drops of Moments, starting in late June 2021.

In order to buy these NFTs, users will have to create an account with digital wallet Blocto to make transactions or use Stripe, which enables payments via credit cards and does not require the use of cryptocurrency.

The NFTs will be minted on the Flow blockchain, which runs popular NFT platforms like NBA Top Shot, Dapper Wallet, and CryptoKitties.

CNN emphasized that it specifically chose the Flow blockchain bearing in mind its Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, stating that its “capital cost comes from stakeholders holding tokens in the system, not from hardware and electricity.”

Price Action: The Flow blockchain’s native crypto token FLOW (CRYPTO: FLOW) was trading at $10.91 at the time of writing, down 8.56% in the past 24-hours. FLOW saw a 13.25% uptick in trading volume overnight, which stood at over $45 million at press time.