McLaren Racing Partners With Tezos Blockchain To Launch NFT Ecosystem

Motorsports giant Mclaren Racing partnered with Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) to launch a blockchain non-fungible token (NFT) platform for its fans.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga on Thursday, Tezos will be McLaren Racing's official blockchain partner in a technical partnership across Formula 1, INDYCAR, and esports.

Tezos will be featured across the McLaren Formula 1 and Arrow McLaren SP teams, including on the race suits of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Riccardo and AMSP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

McLaren Racing director of licensing, e-commerce, and esports Lindsey Eckhouse said that the Tezos blockchain would host NFTs featuring McLaren Sports' Formula 1, INDYCAR and esports teams.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Tezos' price rose 5.02% and was trading at $3.32 as of press time.