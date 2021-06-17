fbpx
McLaren Racing Partners With Tezos Blockchain To Launch NFT Ecosystem

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 17, 2021 8:37 am
Motorsports giant Mclaren Racing partnered with Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) to launch a blockchain non-fungible token (NFT) platform for its fans.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga on Thursday, Tezos will be McLaren Racing's official blockchain partner in a technical partnership across Formula 1, INDYCAR, and esports.

Tezos will be featured across the McLaren Formula 1 and Arrow McLaren SP teams, including on the race suits of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Riccardo and AMSP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Read also: What is Tezos?

McLaren Racing director of licensing, e-commerce, and esports Lindsey Eckhouse said that the Tezos blockchain would host NFTs featuring McLaren Sports' Formula 1, INDYCAR and esports teams.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Tezos' price rose 5.02% and was trading at $3.32 as of press time.

