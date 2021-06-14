fbpx
Is The Recent Rally In Bitcoin And Ethereum Running Out Of Steam?

byMark Putrino
June 14, 2021 1:55 pm
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) are each rebounding, but unfortunately for cryptocurrency investors, it doesn’t look like they will be revisiting their recent highs anytime soon.

Over the past two days, Bitcoin has made a nice move. It has gained about $5,000 and it's trading at its highest level in about three weeks. But in doing so, it has become very overbought and now the rally seems to be losing momentum.

btc_3.png

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Ethereum has gained about $200 over the past two days, but this only puts it back to where it was last week. It's still far below the May 12 high of $4,380.

eth_10.png

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

