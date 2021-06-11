fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
340.35
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.13
344.85
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.06
423.55
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.54
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
177.74
+ 0%

Reddit Co-Founder Says Most Of His Crypto Holdings Are In Ethereum, Not Dogecoin

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 11, 2021 6:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Reddit Co-Founder Says Most Of His Crypto Holdings Are In Ethereum, Not Dogecoin

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, revealed that a good amount of his crypto holdings are in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Ohanian said, “That’s where a lot of my holdings are, candidly,” but did not reveal exactly how much ETH he holds.

According to him, Ethereum is an asset that has got the most to prove, with a lot of interesting developments lined up for the cryptocurrency in the near future.

“I do think Ethereum [has], at least for the next year or two, really got the most to prove, or at least the most potential to show something because there are so many interesting applications. So NFTs are just the start of what’s getting built on top of the Ethereum blockchain,” he explained.

While Ohanian didn’t hold back praising the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, the billionaire investor made it clear that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) wasn’t on his list of preferred cryptocurrencies.

“I'm not gonna plug Dogecoin here,” said Ohanian when CNBC anchor Andrew Sorkin asked him to name an interesting cryptocurrency that needs more recognition.

What Else: Last week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin himself confessed that Dogecoin was one of his best investments.

Read also: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Brother Is Launching A Dogecoin Project

Buterin said he “felt like an amazing trader” after having successfully managed to sell at the top, but was surprised by Dogecoin becoming “this big phenomenon” with the price increasing to $0.50 and even $0.70.

“There’s even a lot of people that have heard of Doge that have not heard of Ethereum, is just something even I wasn’t predicting,” he said.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Management Markets Tech Media Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Amp, Chiliz (CHZ) Cryptos Make Major Strides As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Thursday night, but some like Amp (AMP) and Chiliz (CHZ) soared. What Happened: The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $1.57 trillion at press time, a decline of 3.25% over a day. read more

US Giant Victory Capital Launches Crypto Funds In Nasdaq Partnership

Victory Capital Management — a United States investment giant with $157.1 billion in assets under management as of the end of April — announced multiple new cryptocurrency index funds for accredited investors. read more

These Countries Benefited The Most From The Bitcoin Boom Of 2020

What Happened: After Bitcoin’s massive boom between October 2020 and April 2021, some retail investors across the globe made life-changing profits. read more

El Salvador Plans To Mine Bitcoin Using Energy From Volcanoes

What Happened: Only a day after passing a bill to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a legal tender in El Salvador, the nation appears to be moving towards harnessing renewable energy from its volcanoes to mine the cryptocurrency. read more