Reddit Co-Founder Says Most Of His Crypto Holdings Are In Ethereum, Not Dogecoin

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, revealed that a good amount of his crypto holdings are in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Ohanian said, “That’s where a lot of my holdings are, candidly,” but did not reveal exactly how much ETH he holds.

According to him, Ethereum is an asset that has got the most to prove, with a lot of interesting developments lined up for the cryptocurrency in the near future.

“I do think Ethereum [has], at least for the next year or two, really got the most to prove, or at least the most potential to show something because there are so many interesting applications. So NFTs are just the start of what’s getting built on top of the Ethereum blockchain,” he explained.

While Ohanian didn’t hold back praising the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, the billionaire investor made it clear that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) wasn’t on his list of preferred cryptocurrencies.

“I'm not gonna plug Dogecoin here,” said Ohanian when CNBC anchor Andrew Sorkin asked him to name an interesting cryptocurrency that needs more recognition.

What Else: Last week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin himself confessed that Dogecoin was one of his best investments.

Read also: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Brother Is Launching A Dogecoin Project

Buterin said he “felt like an amazing trader” after having successfully managed to sell at the top, but was surprised by Dogecoin becoming “this big phenomenon” with the price increasing to $0.50 and even $0.70.

“There’s even a lot of people that have heard of Doge that have not heard of Ethereum, is just something even I wasn’t predicting,” he said.