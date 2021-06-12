EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts Says 'No Knock On Elon,' Others But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus shared his thoughts on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and others’ efforts to advance and develop the meme coin.

What Happened: Musk had said in May that he was working with “Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency.” He had termed it “potentially promising” at the time.

On the development front, Markus told Benzinga that he was “not super excited about people talking about doing things, only people actually doing things.” He said he would see “how it plays out.”

The Dogecoin co-creator made it clear that his comments were not a “knock on elon or anyone in particular.” He said this is just his general feeling about software advancement.

DOGE traded 4.59% higher at $0.308 at press time over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is down 4.68% against both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

BTC traded 4.7% lower at $35,531.15 at press time, while ETH traded 3.19% higher at $2,385.22.

Why It Matters: Musk also asked his followers on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform last month to submit ideas for DOGE development on GitHub and Reddit.

The Tesla CEO admitted in May that he does not have a similar role in Dogecoin and that his ability to “take action is limited.”

Last month, Cardano (ADA) creator and Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson suggested a plan of action to “fix” Dogecoin.

Vitalik Buterin, another co-creator of Ethereum, though see’s Musk’s plans of scaling up DOGE as infeasible.

Buterin said this month that he loves Dogecoin and said that a Doge-to-Ethereum bridge would be “amazing.”

