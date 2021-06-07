fbpx
QQQ
-0.64
336.24
-0.19%
DIA
-0.45
348.35
-0.13%
SPY
-0.75
423.35
-0.18%
TLT
-0.34
140.24
-0.24%
GLD
-0.35
177.51
-0.19%

'Internet-Conquering' Dogecoin Rival Catge Skyrockets 103% Amid Elon Musk Meme-Fest

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 7, 2021 1:56 am
'Internet-Conquering' Dogecoin Rival Catge Skyrockets 103% Amid Elon Musk Meme-Fest

Dogecoin (DOGE) may have carved a space in the heart of cryptocurrency enthusiasts but Cat-themed Catge Coin (CATGE) is up over 103%.

What Happened: Over the 24-hour period leading up to press time in the early hours of Monday, CATGE — which claims it is “conquering the internet” — traded 103.6% higher at $0.0000000658. The cryptocurrency has rallied 102.13% and 96.24% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), respectively.

BTC traded 0.52% higher at $36,261.03 at press time, while ETH traded 3.53% higher at $2,771.72 at press time over 24-hours. Shiba Inu-themed DOGE traded 0.31% higher at $0.37 in the same period.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

CATGE’s one and only spot market is PancakeSwap. The BEP-20 token has soared 513% since June 3, as per the earliest historical price, CoinMarketCap data shows.

Why It Matters: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk went on a meme-posting spree beginning Friday, which sent meme-cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket Crypto (CUMMIES) and CumInu (CUMINU) on an upwards trajectory. 

Since then another adult-themed coin, PORNROCKET (PORN), has also joined the frenzy.

CUMMIES traded 30.21% lower at $0.11 and CUMINU traded 14.5% lower at $0.001226 at press time over a 24-hour period. PORNROCKET was up 128.10% at $0.0000001712 in a similar period.

See Also: What's Going On With EthereumMax (EMAX) Cryptocurrency?

CATGE was on the number five spot in a list of trending cryptocurrencies compiled by CoinMarketCap. 

The top spot was also taken by yet another cute animal-themed currency, Sanshu Inu (SANSHU), which is up 98.18% at press time and has a value of less than $0.00000001.

Read Next: Elon Musk Keeps The Meme-Game On But Dogecoin, Bodily-Fluid-Themed Crypto Mute, As Blockchain Platforms Strike Gains


