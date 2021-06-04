Healthcare Company Progressive Care Will Accept Bitcoin For COVID-19 Tests

Florida-based personalized healthcare company Progressive Care Inc (OTCMKTS: RXMD) announced it would accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for its COVID-19 rapid testing services.

What Happened: According to a Friday announcement, the healthcare services company decided to start accepting Bitcoin, as Miami hosts the largest Bitcoin conference in the world, drawing over 50,000 visitors to the city — many from abroad.

Progressive Care said that it intends to "invite Bitcoin holders" to its testing facilities.

“We believe in the future of blockchain technologies, generally speaking, and we want to extend our market-leading services in rapid COVID-19 testing solutions to those who prefer to pay through Bitcoin. […] This is an excellent alternative for post-pandemic tourists coming into our communities from abroad," the company's chairman and CEO, Alan Jay Weisberg, said.

Progressive Care's PharmcoRx pharmacies started accepting Bitcoin for payments in 2018, when, according to the company, it became "the first pharmacy to offer a cryptocurrency payment solution for its pharmacy services."