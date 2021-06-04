fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.90
324.11
+ 1.79%
DIA
+ 1.70
344.32
+ 0.49%
SPY
+ 3.75
415.02
+ 0.9%
TLT
+ 1.66
136.35
+ 1.2%
GLD
+ 1.81
173.46
+ 1.03%

Healthcare Company Progressive Care Will Accept Bitcoin For COVID-19 Tests

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 4, 2021 2:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Healthcare Company Progressive Care Will Accept Bitcoin For COVID-19 Tests

Florida-based personalized healthcare company Progressive Care Inc (OTCMKTS: RXMD) announced it would accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for its COVID-19 rapid testing services.

What Happened: According to a Friday announcement, the healthcare services company decided to start accepting Bitcoin, as Miami hosts the largest Bitcoin conference in the world, drawing over 50,000 visitors to the city — many from abroad.

Progressive Care said that it intends to "invite Bitcoin holders" to its testing facilities. 

“We believe in the future of blockchain technologies, generally speaking, and we want to extend our market-leading services in rapid COVID-19 testing solutions to those who prefer to pay through Bitcoin. […] This is an excellent alternative for post-pandemic tourists coming into our communities from abroad," the company's chairman and CEO, Alan Jay Weisberg, said.

Progressive Care's PharmcoRx pharmacies started accepting Bitcoin for payments in 2018, when, according to the company, it became "the first pharmacy to offer a cryptocurrency payment solution for its pharmacy services."


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Health Care Markets General

Related Articles

'Elon, We Did It First:' Bitcoin Sent To The Actual Moon By Developer Group

Bitcoin-focused developer group Satoshi.radio.br want to make the coin's blockchain available as a free worldwide public service that works offline thanks to dedicated space-based radio stations. read more

Vitalik Buterin Says He Loves 'Doge,' Suggests Dogecoin-Ethereum Collaboration For Scalability

Ethereum (ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin said he loves Dogecoin (DOGE) and has suggested collaboration between the meme cryptocurrency and Ethereum for scalability. read more

Dogecoin Falls Over 17% After Coinbase Pro Listing And $1.2M Giveaway Of The Coin

The price of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell significantly following its recent listing and giveaway announcement by the biggest US-based exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

High Power Consumption: Are Cryptos Becoming A Climate Killer?

In the last few years, many things have happened. The development of the human race is an interesting and fast one but definitely not without its costs and hurdles. Compromises have to be made, new ways and approaches have to be found, old systems have to be reformed in order to maintain our life here on earth. read more