Marilyn Monroe NFT Collection Launches On Ethernity Blockchain

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 1, 2021 10:00 am
A collection of exclusive Marilyn Monroe NFTs is now live on the Ethernity blockchain ecosystem.

What Happened: In honor of the Hollywood icon’s 95th birthday, the Ethernity blockchain and Marilyn Monroe estates have teamed up to launch a series of NFTs inspired by Monroe.

The exclusive NFT collection called “MARILYN MONROE METAMORPHOSIS” will feature curated artwork from several emerging artists across the globe.

The collection will be available for auction on marilynmonroeforever.com for a period of 72 hours, beginning at noon on June 1.

“Marilyn Monroe’s persona has captured the imagination of artists, creators, and art collectors for decades,” said Jim Gibb, Creative Director, The Marilyn Monroe Estate.

“From Richard Avedon to Andy Warhol to Cindy Sherman to Willem de Kooning, artists have made the iconic actress an indelible part of American contemporary art. Through groundbreaking NFT technology, her image will continue to fascinate and inspire the art community through this new medium.”

“Ethernity is honored to be the first platform to continue Marilyn’s legacy from the era of Pop Art to the era of NFTs and the blockchain,” said Nick Rose, Founder, and CEO at Ethernity Chain, in an exclusive press release.

See also: How to Make Your Own NFT

The Ethernity Chain is a blockchain-based platform built on the Ethereum network. It produces limited edition authenticated NFTs, and trading cards. Using its native crypto token ERN, holders can farm rare A-NFTs, Stake, and vote on proposals that will amend the Ethernity Chain ecosystem.

“There could not be a more iconic first female celebrity to drop on Ethernity,” commented Rose.

Image: Corpus Christi Caller-Times via Wikipedia


