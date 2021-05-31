If You Bet $1,000 On Helio Castroneves To Win Indy 500, Here's How Money Much You Would've Won

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 featured a Bitcoin car, more than 100,000 live fans and a thrilling finish putting a well-known racer into an elusive club. Bettors who backed Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves were also rewarded with a big payout.

What Happened: Forty-six-year-old Brazilian racer Castroneves became just the fourth racer to win the legendary Indianapolis 500 four times.

Castroneves, who previously won the race in 2001, 2002 and 2009, joins Al Unser Sr, A.J. Foyt and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the race.

In the last three seasons, Castroneves has raced a limited schedule appearing in only several big races. At 46, Castroneves is also one of the oldest winners of the Indy 500.

The race featured a limited 40% capacity crowd of over 140,000 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race aired live on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Betting on Castroneves: The four-time Indy 500 winner entered the race with odds of +2800 to win and +135 to finish in the top 10.

A $1,000 bet on Castroneves to win the Indy 500 paid $28,000.

The top 10 was rounded out by Alex Palou, Simon Pagenaud, Pato O’Ward, Ed Carpenter, Santino Ferrucci, Sage Karam, Runs VeeKay, Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan.

Castroneves (+135), O’Ward (-152), Veekay (-129) and Kanaan (-112) were top 10 picks in Benzinga’s Indy 500 Preview article.

Veekay was a big story leading up to and during the Indy 500 as the racer inside the Bitcoin car. Veekay’s car featured the Bitcoin logo and colors.