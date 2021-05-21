fbpx
QQQ
-1.82
330.65
-0.55%
DIA
+ 0.51
341.01
+ 0.15%
SPY
-0.30
415.58
-0.07%
TLT
+ 0.44
136.79
+ 0.32%
GLD
+ 0.07
175.89
+ 0.04%

Monero Staged A Big Recovery: What's Next?

byMelanie Schaffer
May 21, 2021 4:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monero Staged A Big Recovery: What's Next?

Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) sold off over 60% on Wednesday in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) following an announcement from the Chinese government regarding its plan to crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading.

On Thursday and Friday, Monero staged a big recovery and surged almost 150% from its Wednesday low of $136.35 back up to $338.79 before retracing slightly.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Chart Major Recovery But These Cryptos Are Striking The Biggest Gains

The Monero Chart: On Friday, Monero consolidated between support near the $250 level and resistance near $300.

After briefly regaining the eight-day exponential moving average Friday morning, Monero lost it as support when Bitcoin plummeted.

Monero is also trading below the 21-day EMA with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day EMA, both which are bearish indicators.

Monero is trading above the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the cryptocurrency is bullish.

Large trading volume over the last three days caused Monero’s price to fluctuate wildly, and when its relative strength index  dropped to 27% Wednesday, it quickly corrected to bring its RSI back up above 30%.

xrm_may_21.png

Bulls want to see bullish volume push Monero back up over its resistance level at $303.09. If Monero can reclaim that level as support it has room to move toward the $338 mark.

Bears want to see bearish volume push Monero back down to the $250 level. If Monero was unable to hold that level as support it could fall toward $217.25 before potentially bouncing.

XMR Price Action: Monero was trading 3.84% higher at $255.06 at last check.

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Chart Major Recovery But These Cryptos Are Striking The Biggest Gains

The global cryptocurrency market has a 13.6% increase in market capitalization over 24 hours. read more

Jenny Ta On How Dogecoin Could Reach $1-Trillion Market Cap

Jenny Ta, the founder and CEO of CoinLinked.com, shared her thoughts about the future price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Friday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." read more

Coinbase Options Traders See The Stock Plunging Further

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange platform, went public April 14 and has trended downhill since. read more

DeFi: Applications And Expectations For 2021

Since the beginning of the cryptocurrency bull run of 2020, we have seen Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) triple its price from the 2017 all-time high. Thanks to this success, many investors have entered the markets to buy bitcoin and participate in this profit-making opportunity.  read more