fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.24
316.35
+ 1.93%
DIA
+ 1.94
337.50
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 4.29
406.57
+ 1.04%
TLT
+ 1.12
134.99
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.76
174.40
+ 0.43%

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson Says Coinbase Could Be Worth $400 To $450 Per Share

byAdam Eckert
May 20, 2021 3:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson Says Coinbase Could Be Worth $400 To $450 Per Share

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is a way to participate in the crypto space while hedging risk, Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) has fallen more than 50% from its all-time highs near $65,000 since April. The cryptocurrency sold off significantly on Wednesday before recovering quickly.

Although Coinbase is a user growth story, the platform is an exchange, Gibson said, adding that Coinbase is a beneficiary of volatility in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 

Gibson is seeing a lot of interest from institutional buyers, she said, also mentioning both asset owners and asset managers are balancing their portfolios with exposure to cryptocurrency. 

The company is a leader in the cryptocurrency exchange space and the company will separate itself from the competition, she told CNBC.

Coinbase could be worth $400 to $450 per share, Gibson noted. 

Analyst Rating: Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri initiated coverage on Coinbase with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $275 on Thursday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Price Action: Coinbase traded as high as $429.54 on the day of its direct listing. Since that time, the stock has trended lower. At last check Thursday, the stock was up 4.29% at $234.45.

Photo courtesy of Coinbase.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Price Target Initiation Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Coinbase Analyst: Crypto Exchange Is 'One-Stop Shop' With Underappreciated Monetization Potential

Coinbase Global, Inc. read more

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson Adds To Her Coinbase Position

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson told CNBC’s “Fast Money: Halftime Report” Thursday that she added to her position in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Below $300?

Kourtney Gibson of Loop Capital bought shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) last week, she said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Coinbase Stock Analyst With $600 Price Target Says It Hinges On Bitcoin

MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis made headlines this week after placing a $600 price target on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and calling the stock a "must-own" for long-term investors. read more