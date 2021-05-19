fbpx
QQQ
-2.52
324.74
-0.78%
DIA
-4.41
345.52
-1.29%
SPY
-4.53
416.47
-1.1%
TLT
+ 0.57
135.88
+ 0.41%
GLD
+ 1.43
173.61
+ 0.82%

Why Coinbase Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byBill Haddad
May 19, 2021 10:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading lower amid a steep drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Cryptocurrency prices fell after China warned institutions against providing crypto-related services.

The People’s Bank of China issued a statement on Tuesday warning against use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Bitcoin fell below the $40,000 level following the news. Bitcoin has also continued to be under pressure after Tesla recently announced it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for vehicle purchases, citing environmental concerns.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy.

At the time of publication, Coinbase shares were trading 8.77% lower at $218. Since its April 14 direct listing, the stock has seen a low of $208 and a high of $429.54.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Coinbase Is Currently Investigating Intermittent Downtime On Coinbase Platforms

Binance Says Ethereum, ERC20 Withdrawals Are Temporarily Disabled Due To Network Congestion

-Reuters read more

Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering Of $1.25B Convertible Senior Notes

Coinbase announced its plans to offer a $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in a private offering to expand business operations. read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed nearly all of its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and continued to snap up shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more