Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) mining stocks Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading lower Wednesday morning as Bitcoin falls to new four-month lows.

What Happened: Bitcoin has been steadily declining since Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced that the company would stop accepting Bitcoin payments for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 29.30% over a one-month period, although it's still up 34.31% year to date.

At last check Wednesday, Bitcoin was down 10.61% at $38,759.