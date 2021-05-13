Charlotte Hornets Launches NFT Ticket With NBA Top Shot Parent Dapper Labs

The surge in demand for NFTs in 2021 has led to many professional athletes launching their own non-fungible tokens. Several professional sports teams and leagues have also explored options in the space. One NBA team will offer a unique fan NFT experience on Thursday, May 13.

What Happened: The Charlotte Hornets are offering a commemorative NFT for $4.99 through the Hornets App on Fan Appreciation Night, May 13, at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team will offer 88 NFTs in honor of the Hornets’ inaugural season in 1988/1989.

“The Hornets are thrilled to be one of the first professional sports teams to introduce to our fans a series of commemorative NFTs,” Hornets President Fred Whitfield said.

The team is launching a NFT series that will include potential NBA playoff games as well. No other dates were listed for additional NFT offerings.

Why It’s Important: The Hornets partnered with Dapper Labs, owner of NBA Top Shot, to create the NFT on the Flow blockchain. An in-house creative team designed the artwork for the Hornets.

“I love the Hornets NFTs because they’re historic yet accessible to every fan,” Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou said. “These game tickets are collectible memorabilia that let fans keep and relive a moment forever.”

Gharegozlou tweeted that this NFT is just the start of interacting with NBA fans attending games and the company wants to bring the power of NBA Top Shot to fans at every level.

Perhaps exclusive NBA Top Shots could be offered to people attending games in the future.

Tickets for the Hornets game are available for purchase on Ticketmaster, a segment of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). With its Ticketmaster brand, Live Nation could help companies with NFT tickets, as well.

(Photo: Marcus Spiske via Unsplash)