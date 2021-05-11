fbpx
QQQ
-8.33
342.42
-2.49%
DIA
+ -0.01
347.84
+ 0%
SPY
-3.93
425.96
-0.93%
TLT
-1.41
140.64
-1.01%
GLD
+ 0.55
171.04
+ 0.32%

Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Is Different From Dogecoin

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 10, 2021 9:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Is Different From Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) may have been basking in the limelight but there is a cryptocurrency trying to steal the show.

What Happened: SHIBA INU (SHIB), a meme cryptocurrency that styles itself as a “DOGE killer,” has skyrocketed 1,986.60% on a seven-day trailing basis. At press time, SHIB was up 114.79% over 24 hours at $0.00003285.

On the other hand, DOGE — the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization — was muted with 6.85% weekly gains and was trading 18.15% lower over 24 hours at $0.46.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

It is important to note that SHIB has already snagged the no.16 spot in the list of cryptocurrencies by market cap ahead of Ethereum Classic (ETC), Solana (SOL), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and several other more well-known coins.

The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), which traded 5.2% lower at $55,703.13 at press time.

SHIB is getting love from Chinese investors who are aware of the project’s lack of technological promise. The coin is likely to be referred to as “s**tcoin” by Chinese traders, CoinDesk reported.

“SHIB’s price performance over the weekend clearly shows that the crypto industry hasn’t had its fill of canine-themed memecoins just yet,” said Rick Delaney, a senior analyst at OKEx Insights, as per CoinDesk.

Why It Matters: The appreciation in SHIB is fueled by Chinese social media influencers on platforms such as Weibo and WeChat.

See Also: Why Is Shiba Inu Suddenly Skyrocketing?

Just like DOGE has a high-profile supporter in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, SHIB has one in billionaire venture capitalist Charles Xue Biqun — also known as Xue Manzi.

Xue has reportedly mentioned SHIB on his social media accounts and tracked its price movement on Huobi, according to CoinDesk.

DOGE has gained attention on platforms of Reddit and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and supporters such as Mark Cuban and Snoop Dogg. 

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is available for trade on Robinhood, an online app often used by retail traders in the United States.

SHIB has meanwhile listed on three of the most popular exchanges with Chinese users — Binance, Huobi, and OKEx.

The price of SHIB doubled on Huobi, after Monday’s Binance listing.

Read Next: Shiba Inu And 9 Other Dogecoin Inspired Cryptocurrencies You Should Know About

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Litecoin Slated To Be The Next Crypto Show Stopper?

Litecoin (LTC) hit an all-time high of $412.96 on Sunday night. The cryptocurrency was trading nearly 18% higher at press time. What Happened: LTC gained 49.29% over a seven-day trailing period and traded 17.48% higher at $400.06 on a 24-hour basis, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more

Dan Ives Talks 'Saturday Night Live' Impact On Tesla, Popular Cryptocurrencies

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives discussed the impact that Elon Musk's "Saturday Night Live" appearance had on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and cryptocurrency Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

What's Driving The Ethereum Rally?

Ethereum (ETH) touched a fresh all-time high of $4,138.46 in the early hours of Monday as the surge in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap continued unabated. See also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH) read more

Why Is Shiba Inu Suddenly Skyrocketing?

SHIBA INU (SHIB), a meme coin, has soared over 760% so far on a seven-day trailing basis — emerging as the cryptocurrency with the highest gains in the period, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more