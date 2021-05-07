fbpx
Cleanspark Stock Is Trading Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Producing 144 Bitcoins

byAnusuya Lahiri
May 7, 2021 8:40 am
Cleanspark Stock Is Trading Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Producing 144 Bitcoins
  • Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSKreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 122% year-on-year to $8.1 million, missing the analyst consensus of $8.77 million.
  • Revenue from Digital Agency rose 43.6% Y/Y to $0.43 million, and Digital Currency Mining revenue was $6.72 million. Energy revenue declined 67.8% Y/Y to $1.1 million.
  • The company produced over 144 Bitcoins in Q2. It produced 241 Bitcoins since the mining operation acquisition on Dec. 10, 2021, through May 4, 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million with the adjusted EPS of $0.05, beating the analyst consensus of net loss per share of $0.02.
  • The company held $157.2 million in cash and equivalents and used $11.7 million in operating cash flow.
  • Price action: CLSK shares traded higher by 4.88% at $19.12 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

