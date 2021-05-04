fbpx
QQQ
-1.70
339.59
-0.5%
DIA
+ 2.14
336.83
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 0.85
416.49
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.12
138.76
-0.09%
GLD
+ 2.17
163.50
+ 1.31%

Ethereum Classic Hits New All-Time High, Outperforming Ethereum In Past Week

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 3, 2021 9:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Classic Hits New All-Time High, Outperforming Ethereum In Past Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) touched an all-time high of $54.83 on Monday night, leaving Ethereum (ETH) chasing to catch up in terms of weekly gains.

What Happened: The cryptocurrency that came into being after a contentious July 2016 hard fork in the Ethereum blockchain has soared 59.5% in a seven-day trailing period. Meanwhile, ETH has soared 30.85%. 

At press time, ETC traded 18.35% higher over 24 hours at $53.09, while ETH traded 10.87% higher at $3,319.57.

In terms of yearly-to-date gains, the difference between the two coins is even starker. ETC has soared 828.26% since the beginning of the year and ETH has risen 346.81%.

See Also: Why Is Ethereum Classic Surging, How Is It Different From Ethereum?

Yet, both have outperformed Bitcoin (BTC), which is up 94.5% so far this year. BTC traded 3.34% lower at $55,705.56 at press time.

Why It Matters: Earlier on the weekend, Ethereum Classic’s website reportedly went down, which users ascribed to a “spike in interest” on social media.

Ethereum too hit an all-time high  — reaching $3,450 just two hours before press time on Monday evening.ETH crossed the $3,000 mark on Monday and is now valued above The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and PayPal Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL). 

Read Next: Dogecoin Hits Another All-Time High Just Below 45 Cents Amid Elon Musk-SNL Speculation

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Crosses $3,000 Mark For First Time Ever, Valued Higher Than Disney

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has surpassed the psychologically crucial $3,000 mark as of press time late Sunday for the first time in its nearly six years of history. read more

20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way

The annual CNBC Stock Draft was held on Thursday. Ten professional investors, athletes and celebrities each chose two picks from a list of 60 investment ideas. The contest will crown the winner as the team with the highest average return from April 29, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022, the Friday before the Super Bowl. read more

Trevor Lawrence Lands Gatorade, Cryptocurrency Endorsement Deals Ahead Of NFL Draft

The projected number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been busy signing endorsement deals before taking a snap. What Happened: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced a new deal with Blockfolio to promote the company’s app. read more

What's Next For NBA Top Shot? The First Mint Podcast Hosts On Growth Of NFTs, Strategies And More

One of the hottest trends in the cryptocurrency market has been the subject of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. read more