Ethereum Crosses $3,000 Mark For First Time Ever, Valued Higher Than Disney

byNeer Varshney
May 2, 2021 9:50 pm
Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has surpassed the psychologically crucial $3,000 mark as of press time late Sunday for the first time in its nearly six years of history.

What Happened: The cryptocurrency backing the namesake blockchain platform has risen 2.7% over 24 hours to $3,021.67 at press time, giving it a market valuation of $349.4 billion.

This market capitalization puts Ethereum ahead of companies like The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), and PayPal Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Disney has a market valuation of $337.68 billion and PayPal has a market valuation of $308 billion, as per Friday’s close.

Ethereum is now hovering around Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), which has a market valuation of $349.66 billion.

See Also: Is Ethereum a Good Investment?

Bitcoin is trading 1.2% higher at $58,122.76 at press time, while Dogecoin (DOGE), seeing interest of late, is down 1.27% at $0.3826.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

