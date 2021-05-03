fbpx
QQQ
-1.89
339.78
-0.56%
DIA
+ 2.52
336.45
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 0.93
416.41
+ 0.22%

Crash Protection For Coinbase: How To Hedge Now That Options Are Available For The Crypto Platform

byDavid Pinsen
May 3, 2021 11:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Options Start Trading On Coinbase

Options started trading on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) on Tuesday, so longs can now hedge their shares in the crypto platform. We've posted a couple of hedges for the company below, in the event Anatoly Karlin's prediction of a crypto crash this year comes to pass.

Before we get to those, let's clear up a bit of misconception about the company's IPO last week. 

No, Insiders Didn't Dump Most Of Their Shares

One misconception about the Coinbase IPO last week is that insiders dumped most of their shares. That was exemplified by tweets such as the one below, by Peter Schiff. 

First a bit of context regarding Schiff: he runs a gold company, and lamented last month that his son had gone all-in on bitcoin. 

So, that may have colored his thoughts on Coinbase to some extent. As to Schiff's claim that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong dumped 71% of his shares in the company: no. The percentages Schiff referred to are of the shares set aside for the direct listing. In Armstrong's case, that amounted to about $292 million worth of shares. Armstrong owns 19% of Coinbase; his total stake was worth about $8.3 billion as of Tuesday's close. With that in mind, let's look at how new Coinbase shareholders can stay long while limiting their downside risk in case the crypto winter starts this year. 

Downside Protection For Coinbase

For both of these hedges, we used the January, 2022 expirations to cover all of 2021 (there's also a January, 2023 expiration for Coinbase options now). In both cases, we scanned for hedges against a greater-than-23% decline, because that was the smallest decline you could hedge against while using optimal puts. 

Uncapped Upside, (High!) Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 200 shares of Coinbase against a >23% decline by next January 21st. 

This and subsequent screen captures are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app. 

You can see above why 23% was the smallest decline threshold available on Tuesday: the cost of protecting against a >23% decline was a whopping 21.97% of position value. Hedging against a smaller decline would have cost more than the decline itself. That cost was calculated at the ask, to be conservative, but it's still extremely expensive. By way of comparison, the cost of hedging Goldman Sachs (GS) against the same, >23% decline by next January was 3.4% of position value.  

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 35% by next January, this was the optimal collar to hedge 200 shares of COIN against a >23% decline over the same time frame. 

For this hedge, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $140 when opening the collar. That's assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid. In practice, of course, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask. 

Amazon Versus TheGlobe.com

A point we made in a previous post is that crypto can be both a bubble and technologically transformative. That was the case with the dot-coms in the late '90s. 

Theglobe.com (OTC:TGLO) went public in 1998 and had the largest post-IPO price spike in history, that was a bubble. When Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit $400 per share in 1998, that was a bubble too. The Dot-com bubble nevertheless spawned transformative technologies and industries. Most of the Dot-com companies, such as Theglobe.com, ended up being essentially worthless. A few, such as Amazon, became trillion dollar+ oligopolies.

Chart

If they think Coinbase will end up being the Amazon of the crypto bubble, hedged investors can use their appreciated puts to buy more of it after a crash. If they're not sure, they can exit, while strictly limiting their downside risk. 

Benzinga's Related Links:

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Why The Current Bitcoin Rally Is Just A Stepping Stone

If you’ve been paying attention to the Bitcoin market, you know it has been on a significant tear for the past few months. The asset started its impressive, meteoric rise in October following an announcement that PayPal will begin to incorporate it this year. read more

20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way

The annual CNBC Stock Draft was held on Thursday. Ten professional investors, athletes and celebrities each chose two picks from a list of 60 investment ideas. The contest will crown the winner as the team with the highest average return from April 29, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022, the Friday before the Super Bowl. read more

Bitcoin Is The First Pick In CNBC's 'Stock Draft'

Tim Seymour, the founder and chief investment officer of Seymour Asset Management, selected Bitcoin (CYRPTO:BTC) as the first pick in CNBC's 2021 "Stock Draft." "Talk about a coiled spring," Seymour said Thursday, adding that Bitcoin has pulled back 20% recently. He expects a policy follow-through that will be very supportive of Bitcoin. read more

Why Tesla's Stock Is 'Stuck' Until One Of These Two Things Happens

Back in February, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas examined Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s decision to invest $1.5 billio read more