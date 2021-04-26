Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports Launch NFT: How You Could Get It For Free

One of the most influential names in media collides with a hot investment theme of 2021.

What Happened: Barstool Sports, which is partially owned by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), announced a 1 of 1 non-fungible token that will be auctioned off to the highest bidder and never be minted again.

“Our first NFT ever is going on sale,” Barstool's Dave Portnoy said in a Twitter video.

Portnoy told viewers this is the first from Barstool Sports and could be one of several launched from the company. NFTs have been hot in 2021 and Portnoy acknowledged the company could be late to the game and maybe “missed the boat.”

Our first ever @barstoolsports Nft is now available. I have no clue how much it will go for. It’s 1 of 1. pic.twitter.com/pR0ZI2yZvI — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 26, 2021

The NFT: The NFT offered for sale from Barstool Sports features a one bite pizza review from Portnoy.

“You can own the pizza review,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy called the review one of the most popular he has ever done. The review is from Blocks Pizza Deli in Miami, Florida and features Portnoy paying tribute to Kobe Bryant with a #8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey. The review also featured a guy with no arms who passed by during the review.

The NFT is officially called: "One Bite Pizza Review of Blocks Pizza Deli (Miami) – Featuring Guy With No Arms.”

The winner of the NFT gets a one-of-a-kind experience as well that could pay for the cost of their auction win.

“I will fly them out and we will watch a game together," Portnoy said.

The winner gets to fly out to watch a sporting event that could be live-streamed. Portnoy will bet whatever the winning bid was on the game through the Barstool Sportsbook. If the bet wins, the NFT owner will get their purchase price back.

“You don’t have to fly out, but no matter what get a free bet," he said.

At the time of writing, the winning bid on the NFT sits at $12,342.10.

PENN Price Action: Shares of Penn National Gaming are up 1% to $90.45 on Monday.