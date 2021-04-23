fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.22
330.98
+ 1.26%
DIA
+ 2.39
335.71
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 4.54
407.73
+ 1.1%

$2B Worth Of Crypto Might Be Stolen As Turkish Exchange Halts Operations

byAdrian Zmudzinski
April 22, 2021 8:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$2B Worth Of Crypto Might Be Stolen As Turkish Exchange Halts Operations

Major Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex ceased its activities, leaving its users scared of losing their funds.

What Happened: On April 21, Thodex tweeted an announcement about the halting of its activity for four to five days.

The exchange claimed that it halted withdrawals and trading to perform integration with financial institutions and that this will improve its services.

The cryptocurrency trading platform reassured its users that they should not be worried about the safety of their assets and that they will be kept updated about the developments.

The events also closely follow Thodex announcing a 6-hour maintenance service suspension on April 20.

Why It Matters: The community showed concern and suspicion about the exchange purportedly halting its services for an update that would take this long without any prior warning.

See also: Cryptocurrency Wallets For Beginners: 3 Must-Have Features

Local news outlet HaberTurk reported that the company’s founder Faruk Fatih Özer fled to Thailand with $2 billion of user funds and performing an exit scam.

He purportedly left on a plane departing from the Istanbul Airport on Tuesday, as local law enforcement launched a criminal investigation against the firm and raided its offices.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Legal Management Global Markets Media

Related Articles

One More Turkish Crypto Exchange Suspected Of Exit Scam After $2B Thodex Scandal

Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Vebitcoin has suddenly ceased operations, leaving its customers without access to their assets in a supposed exit scam. read more

Power Transaction: Bitcoin Whales Move Over $6B Worth Of Crypto In A Day

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whales moved over $6 billion worth of the cryptocurrency on April 22. read more

How Bitclout Aims To Let People Bet On Twitter Influencers Using 'Creator Coins'

A new social network that allows followers to buy tokens in accounts is taking the world by storm. The network, called Bitclout, has seen interest from large investors, athletes, celebrities, retail traders and creators.  read more

Turkish Police Detains 62 People Connected To Alleged Theft Of $2B Worth Of Crypto At Thodex Exchange

Turkish police detained 62 people in an investigation related to the cryptocurrency exchange Thodex' fraud allegation earlier today. read more