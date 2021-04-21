All 46,694 Of Donald Trump's Tweets Auctioned As NFTs

Non-fungible token (NFT) auction platform Drumpfs is auctioning 46,694 tweets from former United States President Donald Trump.

What Happened: An association of students who archived all of the tweets sent by Trump over the 12 years, his entire activity on Twitter, and are now auctioning them on Drumpfs.

The starting price for every NFT is 0.0232 Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), equivalent to $56.53 as of press time.

According to the website, 97% of the proceeds will go to charity, while 3% will cover Drumpfs' expenses.

The charities include Americares, Medicine Without Borders, Clean Air Task Force, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The website explained the selection process: "All profits from Drumpf sales go towards charities that champion things Trump despises. For example, funds from tweets attacking mail-in ballots go towards the ACLU."

What Else: An NFT is a cryptographic token where each unit is unique and has a value that is different from other NFTs, unlike the leading cryptocurrency, where each Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is exactly the same as any other Bitcoin.

This feature, called non-fungibility, makes NFTs particularly suitable for tokenizing real-world assets and unique digital collector's items or in-game goods.

See also: How to Make Your Own NFT

One recent example is the limited edition Lamborghini Aventador that was tokenized alongside the right to use it in both the physical world but also digital world, with future video game integrations.

Image: Screenshot of Drumpfs.io