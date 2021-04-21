fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.41
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
338.20
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
412.32
+ 0%

Dogecoin Has No Fan In Novogratz But Here's Why Even The Bitcoin Bull Wouldn't Short It

byMadhukumar Warrier
April 21, 2021 3:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Has No Fan In Novogratz But Here's Why Even The Bitcoin Bull Wouldn't Short It

Longtime cryptocurrency bull Mike Novogratz has cautioned against shorting Dogecoin (DOGE), citing retail investor interest in the meme cryptocurrency, CNBC reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The CEO and founder of cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTC:BRPHF) told CNBC’s Squawk Box that, while it would be “dangerous to be short” on Dogecoin, he wouldn’t hold a long position it it either.

Novogratz cited retail investors’ interest in Dogecoin, noting that Dogecoin speaks to a lot of the same movement that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) did, due to the crazy excitement from very young investors around meme assets.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

“Retail has the bit between its teeth in lots of ways. They’re not giving up on GameStop. They’re not giving up on dogecoin right now,” said Novogratz.

Novogratz also noted that while Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin staged strong rallies this year, they are very different in design and risk profiles.

Bitcoin, launched in 2009, is the world’s biggest digital currency and is growing in adoption. On the other hand, Dogecoin was started as a joke in 2013 and literally has “two guys that own 30% of the entire supply,” Novogratz added.

Why It Matters: Dogecoin started to attract attention around the time of the Reddit-fueled GameStop stock trading frenzy earlier this year. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, which hit an all-time high of $0.4377 last Friday, has now emerged as retail investors’ darling.

See Also: Want To Short Dogecoin? Unthinkable — But Here's How You Can

Dogecoin's dominance of the cryptocurrency market has risen to almost 2% and it is now the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data. However, the altcoin has fallen 19.2% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.3083 at press time.

Dogecoin is also receiving increased support from major corporations, including Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG), which are using the joke cryptocurrency for marketing purposes.

On Monday, candy bar brands Snickers and Milky Way promoted the cryptocurrency ahead of “Doge Day.” Online tech retailer Newegg Inc. said it will now accept Dogecoin as an official payment method on its website.

Read Next: Alt Of Alt Season? As Dogecoin Mutes, Look-Alikes Are Thriving

Photo by Play Your Place on Flickr

 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Short Sellers Short Ideas Markets Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Novogratz Is Bullish On Facebook As A Crypto Play

Billionaire Mike Novogratz said he purchased shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) as a cryptocurrency play, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. read more

Three Unique Ways To Invest In The Burgeoning Crypto Space

Many investors over the past six to nine months have watched in awe as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and crypto related stocks have skyrocketed in value. Bitcoin, the largest crypto asset by a large margin, is up just under 100% year to date through 3/29/2020 and is currently trading around $58,500 per coin. At this price the market cap of Bitcoin is just above $1T USD. read more

Such Doge, Not Much Wow! Mark Cuban 'Making A Mistake' With Dogecoin Payments, Says Long-Time Crypto Bull

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is mistaken in letting people pay for their tickets with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), according to former hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz, Bloomberg reported Thursday.  read more

Elon Musk Doles Out Advice To Maisie Williams On Whether She Should 'Go Long On Bitcoin'

Maisie Williams asking her Twitter followers if she should go long on Bitcoin has caught the attention of many notable cryptocurrency enthusiasts and one Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: read more