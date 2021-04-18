Will Bitcoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors on two of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies:

Over the next year, which cryptocurrency will have the largest percentage gain?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Bitcoin: 12.6%

Dogecoin: 87.4%

This sentiment study was conducted as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are both at or near new all-time highs.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at around $56,000 and Dogecoin $0.33.

There are no stocks with exposure to Dogecoin. That is unless Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) buys some of the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency as the company recently did with Bitcoin.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Image: missionisgreat via Twitter

