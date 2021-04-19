fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.01
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
341.86
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
417.30
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.26
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.35
+ 0%

3 Cyrptocurrency Stocks That Will Probably Move Lower

byMark Putrino
April 19, 2021 7:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Cyrptocurrency Stocks That Will Probably Move Lower

The stock of bitcoin miner Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has formed a classic head and shoulders pattern.

Unfortunately, for Canaan shareholders, the pattern has bearish implications.

Now that the neckline, or the support at $15.50 has broken, the shares could fall much further. The next clear level of support is around the $7 level. This is almost 50% below the current price.

See Also: 9 Crypto Stocks To Play On The Coinbase Debut

can.png

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) broke the support at the $4.50 level, which had been the bottom of the range since February.

This means the buyers who propped up the stock each time it reached $4.50 are gone. They may have finished or canceled their orders, but either way, they have left the market.

Sellers will be forced to accept lower prices for their shares, which will force the downtrend to continue.

sos.png

 

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has failed at the resistance around the $275 level. Stops often move lower after failing at a resistance level.

After hitting $275 in February, Square's stock went into a steep decline. It reached $200 in early March and there is a chance the shares reach this level once again.

sq_0.png

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Technicals Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Two Contrary Bitcoin Tales: How Crypto Mining Equipment Is Buoying Nvidia's Numbers and Pushing Down Canaan's

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) said on its annual investor day it is raising its first-quarter revenue estimate for newly introduced mining hardware. read more

What Happened To Ebang International (EBON) Stock Today?

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) shares slid almost 13% in the regular session on Tuesday after the short seller Hindenburg called the company yet another “China Hustle” disguised as a Bitcoin< read more

Riot Blockchain Records 460% Rise In Bitcoin Hashing Capacity: What You Need To Know

Riot Blockchain, Inc  (NASDAQ: RIOT) said as a part of its fourth-quarter results that it has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) hashing capacity by 460% on a year-on-year basis. read more

Why Canaan, Sos, Riot Blockchain, Ebang, Marathon Patent, Bit Digital, AirNet Stocks Skyrocketed Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies soared on Tuesday as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) posted a major recovery from a low of $49,506 on Monday to trade at $54,566.20 at press time. read more