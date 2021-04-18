fbpx
Bitcoin Plunges, Taking Other Cryptocurrencies With It

byBibhu Pattnaik
April 18, 2021 9:44 am
Bitcoin Plunges, Taking Other Cryptocurrencies With It

After reaching a record a few days ago, Bitcoin is dropping, along with other popular cryptocurrencies. 

  • The world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the last 24 hours has dropped about 9% to $55,268 on Sunday at time of publishing, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Similarly Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell almost 12% to $2,110, as of publication time. 
  • According to Bloomberg, the crypto markets are stumbling amid rumors that the U.S. Treasury Department may take action against financial institutions because of money-laundering concerns.
  • Simple profit-taking also is likely playing a part, given the highs that came following the listing of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) last week. Bitcoin broke past $64,000 on Wednesday, the day of Coinbase's listing.
  • Dogecoin also is down from its record high of about 44 cents on Friday, now standing at $0.303 as of publication time, a drop of 16.7% in the last 24 hours.

Learn more: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

