Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction

byMark Putrino
April 16, 2021 9:07 am
The chart says the price of Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is about to drop. It's extremely overbought and this will bring sellers into the market.

Overbought refers to the crypto’s momentum. This is simply a measure of where a security is in relation to its recent average price.

When the price reaches an extreme level above this average, it's considered to be overbought.

The last two times LINK was was overbought as it is now, a sell-off followed. There is a good chance it goes lower.

