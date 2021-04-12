What's Going On With Voyager Token, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, XRP, Monero, and PancakeSwap Cryptocurrencies Today?

The cryptocurrency market is in bullish territory, with Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher at $59,911 at press time late Sunday, having earlier on Saturday crossed the psychologically important $60,000 mark. Yet, there are several cryptocurrencies outperforming the apex virtual asset and garnering attention.

Voyager Token (VGX): Voyager is trading 18.7% higher at $4.89 at press time. VGX backs the United States-based crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTC:VYGVF).

The cryptocurrency is seeing high interest with Voyager announcing earlier this week that its total assets under management (AUM) exceeded $2.4 billion, with the total number of verified users on its platform crossing the one million mark.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Dogecoin is up 17.2% at $0.075 at press time. The cryptocurrency is likely buoyed by another tweet from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, touting the meme asset.

Binance Coin (BNB): Binance Coin is up 11.1% over 24 hours and nearly 50% up over a seven-day period to $522.58.

The cryptocurrency which backs the Binance blockchain ecosystem has seen a massive spike this year, up over 1282.5% year-to-date.

A major factor in the run-up for BNB has been its being pitched as an alternative to the Ethereum (ETH) network, which has been battling rising transaction costs and delayed confirms.

The cryptocurrency, which now has a market capitalization of over $81 billion, is also buoyed by the rise in popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and speculations that Binance could follow Coinbase’s path — raising funds through a stock offering.

XRP (XRP): XRP is down 3.3% over 24 hours to press time at $1.34 but has surged 106.5% over seven days to $1.34.

The cryptocurrency backing the Ripple payments network has been surging in recent weeks, having scored multiple victories in a lawsuit from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CoinDesk also earlier noted that XRP has a dedicated worldwide base of supporters, who do not necessarily see the SEC lawsuit as a threat.

Monero (XMR): Monero is up 13% over 24 hours to $331.82. The privacy-oriented cryptocurrency has surged about 146.6% year-to-date.

Among recent news, Haveno, a Monero-based decentralized exchange (DEX) launched publicly this week. The team behind the project said the DEX was launched in response to calls from the community for a "native, decentralized and private way to exchange Monero for fiat currencies and other cryptos."

Cryptojacking, which is the illegal mining of cryptocurrencies on other people's devices, using Monero has also dropped among the latest market boom since September 2020, as per the "Cloud Threat Report" from Palo Alto Networks.

PancakeSwap (CAKE): PancakeSwap is up nearly 16% over 24 hours and 55.6% over seven days to $26.18.

The cryptocurrency backs the namesake DEX based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

PancakeSwap is benefitting from the rise in DeFi popularity, alongside investors seeing alternatives to the Ethereum network.

The project has also been putting a string of bullish news, including reporting 900,000 transactions in a single day earlier this week, which it said compared with Ethereum's 1.3 million transactions.

