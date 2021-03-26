fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
311.33
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
326.21
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
389.72
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
137.14
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
161.79
+ 0%

Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 26, 2021 8:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed

Earlier this week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that customers could now buy Tesla with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Ark Invest's Cathie Wood isn’t so sure investors should use it as a means of payment.

What Happened: In a webcast hosted by CBOE, Wood said that those that made profits from Bitcoin’s rally may be the subject of scrutiny by the IRS.

The ARK Invest founder explained, "The IRS has something to say about this, so if you have huge gains in your bitcoin, I don't think I would bear much in the way of transactions until we get maybe some changes on the tax front.”

Why It Matters: From a tax point of view, the IRS currently treats Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “property,” as they do stocks and bonds. As a result, when investors sell their Bitcoin for fiat currency or use it as a means to purchase another good, they could be subject to massive capital gains taxes.

Capital gains on taxes on assets that have been held for less than a year are taxed the same as a person’s “other income,” while assets that are held for longer than this period would be subject to long-term capital gains taxes ranging from 15-20%.

While this would make any Tesla purchases with Bitcoin somewhat unfavorable for those that bought the cryptocurrency last year, more recent investors may actually benefit from the current rules.

For instance, if an investor purchased the leading cryptocurrency at a higher price than its current value, he or she could actually report a loss and receive a tax deduction for the value of the asset.

Price Action: After a volatile week, Bitcoin price recovered from yesterday's low of $50,856 to $53,900 today. At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $53,223, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Markets Tech

Related Articles

$6.4B Options Expiry Triggers Bitcoin Price Recovery

Over $6.4 billion options contracts expired today, sending Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on an upward price trajectory once more, according to a crypto derivative exchange Deribit. What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $53,930 at the time of writing, gaining 1.2% within minutes of the contracts expiring. read more

Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. read more

Elon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest Tweet

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted about crypto once again, and his latest tweet is a positive endorsement to all DeFi related tokens. read more

Cryptocurrencies Filecoin, BitTorrent Only Survivors As Crypto Markets Lose $120B Overnight

The total market cap of cryptocurrency markets fell from $1.77 trillion to $1.65 trillion, as over $120 billion left markets overnight. What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) also saw its market cap fall under $1 trillion as its price fell to a low of $52,262 earlier today. read more