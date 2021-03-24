Is Atari The Next Great NFT Company?

Atari SA (OTC:PONGF), the classic video game company that's the owner of brands such as Pong, Asteroids and Centipede, could be shaping up to have the next big non-fungible token (NFTs) offerings with several items planned in the cryptocurrency space.

Metaverse Launch: Bondly Finance was announced as a partner with Atari on a collection of NFTs that will be combined into a new gaming platform.

Bondly has helped launch NFTs for several well-known collaborators, including Logan Paul.

“Overall, NFTs and digital collectibles will be the core component of the Atari Metaverse experience,” the company said.

The NFTs will be available to buy using native tokens of Atari coin (CRYPTO: ATRI), Bondly coin and other major cryptocurrencies.

The Atari Metaverse will combine legacy gaming property aspects and current entertainment creators in music and gaming. Creators will be able to “mint their own NFT” inside the Atari Metaverse and “distribute to fans.”

Atari Coin: Atari launched its own cryptocurrency with the Atari Token. The coin is owned by Atari Chain, which is 50% owned by Atari. The token is based on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) platform.

Atari could be successful in the NFT and cryptocurrency markets through the ownership of digital assets and its own currency.

Other NFT Platforms: Back in November, Atari announced it was launching NFTs on the Wax Blockchain using original Atari video game box art, thus capturing the golden age of classic video games. This launch came prior to the huge increase in popularity NFTs saw at the start of 2021.

Atari partnered with RTFKT Studios on a digital sneaker collection. The collaboration had six artists design digital shoes that users could virtually try on using Snapchat, owned by Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Atari partnered with Decentral Games, the owner of a crypto-based casino, with Atari part of “Vegas City,” an Ethereum-based Decentraland virtual world. Decentral Games is backed by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC).

Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:YVR) CEO Ron Thomson recently discussed a partnership between his company and Atari on Benzinga’s “Power Hour.”

PONGF Price Action: Shares of Atari were down 0.85% to 81 cents at publication Wednesday.

Disclosure: Author is long shares of PONGF.

(Photo: Atari)

