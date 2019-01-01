QQQ
Range
0.2 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/62.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 1.17
Mkt Cap
70.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
306M
Outstanding
Atari SA is engaged in the electronic gaming and multimedia business sector. The company provides various types of gaming which include a mobile and online arcade. The mobile gaming consists of goon squad, roller coaster tycoon, haunted house, pong world, circus Atari, centipede, breakout, and others. The company also provides various games for purchase which can be used on Xbox, personal computers, and other platforms.

Atari Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Atari (PONGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atari (OTCEM: PONGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atari's (PONGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atari.

Q

What is the target price for Atari (PONGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atari

Q

Current Stock Price for Atari (PONGF)?

A

The stock price for Atari (OTCEM: PONGF) is $0.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:56:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atari (PONGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atari.

Q

When is Atari (OTCEM:PONGF) reporting earnings?

A

Atari does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atari (PONGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atari.

Q

What sector and industry does Atari (PONGF) operate in?

A

Atari is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.