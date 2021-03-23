fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.88
317.74
+ 0.27%
DIA
-0.54
327.78
-0.17%
SPY
-0.06
392.61
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.54
135.72
+ 0.4%
GLD
-0.96
163.95
-0.59%

What's Moving The Market Tuesday?

byMichael Horton
March 23, 2021 10:57 am
Top News

  • U.S. New Home Sales decreased from 923,000 in January to 775,000 in February.
  • New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said city employees working remotely can return to their offices starting May 3, 2021.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) launched a new Non-Fungible Token division, expecting several upcoming projects and partnerships.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures down 0.24% to near 3,920.
  • UK's FTSE 100 down 0.38% to near 6,700.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.61% to near 28,995.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.65%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 4.32% to near $58.90/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.55% to near $1,728/oz.
  • Silver down 1.76% to near $25.31/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 4.07% over the last 24 hours to near $54,978.

