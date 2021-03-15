Elon Musk's Tweet About Selling NFTs Song As NFT Gets $100,000 Bid

Elon Musk has announced he’s selling a song about NFTs as an NFT on Twitter.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s CEO did not provide further details on when, where, and how he’s going to sell it.

I'm selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

But the tweet announcement has already been put on v.cent, a platform where users can buy and sell autographed tweets.

The highest bid at press time is $100,000, or 53.894 Ether, offered by a user named @mondoir. The previous highest bid is $25,000.

This is a developing story.

Image: Screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet

