Gronk Spike: NFTs From Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski Sell For $1.6M

Rob Gronkowski, arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, is one of several celebrities cashing in on the NFT craze.

What Happened: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and four-time Super Bowl champ sold a series of NFTs through the OpenSea platform.

Four of the five NFTs highlighted a different Super Bowl victory from Gronkowski. Each moment was limited to 87 digital copies, a nod to Gronkowski’s jersey number.

A fifth NFT featuring all four victories called “Career Highlight Refractor Card” had a limited print of one.

The entire collection sold for 830 Ether, or around $1.6 million according to Decrypt. The collage NFT highlight limited to one sold for 232 Ether, or around $435,000.

Why It’s Important: OpenSea is becoming one of the most well-known NFT marketplaces and is offering OpenSea Drops featuring the biggest items.

Gronkowski’s NFTs were the third release on the OpenSea Drops platform, following musicians Kings of Leon and Shawn Mendes.

Several records have been broken recently for NFL cards. A Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sold for $835,000.

Gronkowski’s Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady holds the current NFL card sale record with a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket sold for $1.32 million. The same card is in auction with bids at $2.14 million, meaning a new record should be set when the auction ends April 2.

What’s Next: Mahomes is launching a series of NFTs called "Museum of Mahomes" on Makers Place. The NFTs will begin the sale process on March 17.

No details were available on the print run or starting prices for the Mahomes pieces. The NFTs will feature scarce, everlasting artifacts, memories and relics of Mahomes, according to the website.

Part of the proceeds from the Mahomes NFTs will go to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri.

Mahomes lost to Gronkowski in the last Super Bowl, but could win in money brought in from an NFL NFT launch.

Photo credit: Super Bowl LV | NFL Films Presents

