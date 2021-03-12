fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
318.04
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
325.35
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
393.46
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.01
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
161.53
+ 0%

Traders Don't Think Dogecoin Will Grow If Elon Musk Stops Tweeting About It: Survey

byBenzinga Staff
March 12, 2021 7:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Key Points
  • The majority of traders believed that Musk's impact on the price of the cryptocurrency is considerable however, a third of EXMO's traders noted that the resulting price pump, which followed Musk's tweets, would be a short one.
  • The memebased cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO DOGE) has made headlines across the world following a resounding price rally induced by tweets from Reddit's WallStreetBets traders and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
  • While around 35% said that they couldn't predict the future outlook for DOGE for sure, 16% were confident that DOGE is a "useless asset."
Traders Don't Think Dogecoin Will Grow If Elon Musk Stops Tweeting About It: Survey

The meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has made headlines across the world following a resounding price rally induced by tweets from Reddit’s WallStreetBets traders and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened:  Musk’s regular tweets about DOGE caused a short-term price rally on each occasion, but the overall sentiment about the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency does not appear to be optimistic.

A UK-based crypto exchange, EXMO, asked traders what they thought about Musk’s impact on DOGE’s price and only 14% believed that the coin would continue to grow without the support of Musk and other celebrities.

While around 35% said that they couldn’t predict the future outlook for DOGE for sure, 16% were confident that DOGE is a “useless asset.”

The majority of traders believed that Musk’s impact on the price of the cryptocurrency is considerable – however, a third of EXMO’s traders noted that the resulting price pump, which followed Musk’s tweets, would be a short one.

Why It Matters: Unlike Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which has managed to attain a “store of value” status by prominent institutional investors, Dogecoin appears to be far away from achieving a truly legitimate status.

The same group of traders believed that Musk’s tweets would have a far lower impact on Bitcoin’s price than they would on the price of DOGE.

Some prominent names in the crypto space have also expressed concerns over the impact of Musk’s tweets on retail traders who are new to the space.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz told CNBC that the Dogecoin rally reminded him of the GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) craze.

“It’s a meme,” said Novogratz, adding, “It was funny for a little bit, but now it’s at a market valuation where people are going to lose lots of money in Doge.”

Price Action: The price of DOGE was at $0.05554 at press time, gaining 1.54% in the past 24-hours. Most cryptocurrencies were trading higher this week, including Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which were trading around $56,000 and $1,780 respectively at the time of writing.

Image: Brock Wegner via Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Dogecoin So Popular It Broke This Fan Firm's Website

Hello Pal International Inc (OTC: HLLPF) said Thursday its website suffered a “temporary outage due to server overload” after it announced the partial purchase of a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) mining facility.  read more

French Government To Auction $34M Worth Of Bitcoin Seized From Hackers

The French government might be the unintended beneficiaries of a cryptocurrency hack that took place in 2019. read more

'What's The Reason Not To Diversify?' Cathie Wood Talks Bitcoin Hitting $400,000, Rise Of NFTs

Ark Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s "Raz Report" for an exclusive interview Wednesday. Wood shared her thoughts on cryptocurrency and the rise in the valuation of Bitcoin. read more

Why Crypto Veteran Charlie Lee Is Sounding Alarm Against NFT Craze

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator Charlie Lee, is warning about the frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens. read more