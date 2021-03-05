7 Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency Accounts To Follow On Twitter

It’s #FollowFriday and Benzinga is taking a look at Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) accounts to follow that provide insight into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Here is a look at accounts that investors may want to follow to get information on the cryptocurrency market. Make sure to also follow Benzinga’s dedicated crypto account.

Anthony Pompliano: One of the most notable Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) related accounts is Anthony Pompliano. The account regularly has information on what price Bitcoin is trading at and how the market is perceiving cryptocurrency. The head of Pomp Investments has over 600,000 followers and has been the subject of several interviews on CNBC recently to share thoughts on Bitcoin.

Scott Melker: The Wolf Of All Streets as he is known on Twitter is a good follow for coverage of the cryptocurrency market. Melker has a podcast and a YouTube channel that cover crypto and the market. Melker has also been a guest on several Benzinga shows sharing his thoughts on crypto.

Brian Armstrong: Coinbase is set to go public in 2021 with a highly anticipated IPO. The company’s CEO Brian Armstrong has nearly 500,000 followers on Twitter. Coinbase is one of the top buying and selling platforms for cryptocurrency.

Cameron Winklevoss: Gemini founder Cameron Winklevoss has been a notable Bitcoin bull for awhile. Gemini is a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Tyler Winklevoss: Gemini founder Tyler Winklevoss also makes the list with his brother. Notably, Tyler has more followers on Twitter. Both Winklevoss share thoughts on the overall crypto market on a daily basis like this one from Thursday:

“Bitcoin will be the global reserve currency of the Metaverse, which will have a bigger economy than the global economy on planet earth.”

Michael Saylor: One of the most vocal supporters of Bitcoin has been MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor. MicroStrategy was the first major public company to put its treasury assets into Bitcoin. Saylor has continued to buy more Bitcoin. Saylor also hosted an event to show companies how they could benefit from putting treasury assets into Bitcoin.

Lex Moskovski: Analyst and Moskovski Capital CEO Lex Moskovski regularly tweets about Bitcoin and what is happening in the market.