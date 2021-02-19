Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Surges To $53,000, Pushes Market Cap To $1 Trillion

Benzinga Staff  
February 19, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Surges To $53,000, Pushes Market Cap To $1 Trillion

What Happened: Bitcoin (BTC) has added another $1,000 to its price and hit a fresh all-time high of $53,750, pushing its market cap to $1 trillion for the first time in history.

With this development, the market-leading cryptocurrency has officially become the first digital asset to reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion dollars.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has attracted a lot of attention lately, particularly from institutional investors, after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced it was buying $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset. 

Since Tesla’s purchase, the value of the cryptocurrency has continued to increase, making Bitcoin an attractive investment class for investors across the globe steadily.

However, the digital asset is still only 10% of gold’s market cap to which it has often been compared.

Regardless of this, industry proponents continue to believe that the digital asset could surpass gold’s market cap in the near future.

According to a popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano, it is only a matter of time before this happens. “Bitcoin is a superior store of value. Should take 5 years or so to surpass gold’s market cap and 10 years or so for 2x gold’s market cap,” he stated on Twitter.

This reasoning may stem from the fact that Bitcoin took a mere twelve years from its creation to reach a trillion-dollar market cap – a feat which took Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) 45 years and Google Inc(NASDAQ: GOOGL) 22 years.

As things stand, Bitcoin is close to surpassing the market cap of silver, which is currently $1.5 trillion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Fidelity Charitable Received $28M In Crypto Donations In 2020: Report
Prominent Gold Jeffrey Gundlach Reverses Stance on Bitcoin, Says It's Better Investment Than The Commodity
Musk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's Why
Elon Musk On Why Tesla Invested in Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin
Why DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% Today
Bitwise Asset Management Launches DeFi Crypto Index Fund
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto-currency Elon MuskCryptocurrency News Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com