9 Best Prop Bets On GameStop Congressional Hearing: Stonks, WallStreetBets, Elon Musk And More
Betting site MyBookie is offering betting odds on the Congressional hearing set to take place Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. House Committee on Financial Services hearing on market volatility is expected to be a widely covered event for the financial markets that could have a ripple effect.
Here are current odds from MyBookie that will stop taking bets at 12 p.m. ET. Note that not all countries are allowed to place wagers at MyBookie.
Will Wallstreetbets be named in the hearing:
- Yes: -500
- No: +250
Will Steve Cohen be named in the hearing:
- Yes: -220
- No: +155
Will Elon Musk be named in the hearing:
- Yes: +140
- No: -220
Will Robinhood be censored and fined by the SEC in 2021:
- Yes: -190
- No: +140
Price of DOGE at market close 2/18:
Over 5.5 cents: -140
- Under 5.5 cents: +100
Price of GME at market close 2/18:
- Over $44: +110
- Under $44: -150
Price of AMC at market close 2/18:
- Over $5: -130
- Under $5: -110
Will Stonks be said during the hearing:
- Yes: +300
- No: -700
How many times will gamification be said:
- Over 4.5 times: -120
- Under 4.5 times: -120
Price Action: Shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) are down 2% to $44.92 at the time of writing. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are up 3% to $5.71.
