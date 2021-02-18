9 Best Prop Bets On GameStop Congressional Hearing: Stonks, WallStreetBets, Elon Musk And More

Betting site MyBookie is offering betting odds on the Congressional hearing set to take place Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. House Committee on Financial Services hearing on market volatility is expected to be a widely covered event for the financial markets that could have a ripple effect.

Here are current odds from MyBookie that will stop taking bets at 12 p.m. ET. Note that not all countries are allowed to place wagers at MyBookie.

Will Wallstreetbets be named in the hearing:

Yes: -500

No: +250

Will Steve Cohen be named in the hearing:

Yes: -220

No: +155

Will Elon Musk be named in the hearing:

Yes: +140

No: -220

Will Robinhood be censored and fined by the SEC in 2021:

Yes: -190

No: +140

Price of DOGE at market close 2/18:

Over 5.5 cents: -140

Under 5.5 cents: +100

Price of GME at market close 2/18:

Over $44: +110

Under $44: -150

Price of AMC at market close 2/18:

Over $5: -130

Under $5: -110

Will Stonks be said during the hearing:

Yes: +300

No: -700

How many times will gamification be said:

Over 4.5 times: -120

Under 4.5 times: -120

Price Action: Shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) are down 2% to $44.92 at the time of writing. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are up 3% to $5.71.