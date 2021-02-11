Market Overview

Ripple, Polkadot & Elrond - American Wrap: 2/11/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 11, 2021 6:29pm   Comments
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP Shows Significant Signs Of A Potential Sell-Off Down To $0.40

On January 30, Ripple price had a massive breakout jumping by 155% and quickly plummeted down to $0.36 in less than 10 hours. The pump was caused by a Reddit group named WallStreetBets which also caused a massive short squeeze on the stock of Gamestop. 

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT At Risk Of A Drop Towards $22 After Significant Rejection

Polkadot defended a key support level on February 10 and bounced significantly towards a new all-time high at $25.7. However, the breakout above the previous high was notably weak and the digital asset saw a quick pullback down to $24.5. 

Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD Enters Calm After Massive Explosion, Before Another Storm?

Elrond has been trading inside a massive rally since October 2020 from an all-time low of $6.8 to an all-time high above $200. In the past 48 hours, the digital asset has gained more than $2 billion in market capitalization, placing top 20. 

