Dogecoin, Litecoin & VeChain - American Wrap: 2/8/2021
Dogecoin Price On The Verge Of A Pullback To $0.06 As Indicator Flashes Sell Signals
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week due to endorsements from Elon Musk and a massive pump orchestrated by the subreddit WallStreetBets which managed to successfully push the price of Gamestop stock, triggering a massive short squeeze.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC Faces One Significant Resistance Before Ultimate Push To $200
Litecoin price had a significant 7% surge in the past several hours thanks to Bitcoin’s new all-time high at $45,000 after Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and potentially other digital assets in the future.
VeChain Futures Debut On KuCoin While VET Price Prepares For A 40% Breakout
VeChain price has endured a week-long consolidation period without providing any clear signs of where it is headed next. But as VET trading will be open to a wider audience, a spike in buying pressure could see it rise by more than 40%.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets