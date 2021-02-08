Market Overview

Dogecoin, Litecoin & VeChain - American Wrap: 2/8/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 08, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Dogecoin Price On The Verge Of A Pullback To $0.06 As Indicator Flashes Sell Signals

Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week due to endorsements from Elon Musk and a massive pump orchestrated by the subreddit WallStreetBets which managed to successfully push the price of Gamestop stock, triggering a massive short squeeze.

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC Faces One Significant Resistance Before Ultimate Push To $200

Litecoin price had a significant 7% surge in the past several hours thanks to Bitcoin’s new all-time high at $45,000 after Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and potentially other digital assets in the future.

VeChain Futures Debut On KuCoin While VET Price Prepares For A 40% Breakout

VeChain price has endured a week-long consolidation period without providing any clear signs of where it is headed next. But as VET trading will be open to a wider audience, a spike in buying pressure could see it rise by more than 40%. 

