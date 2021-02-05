Dogecoin, XRP Continue To Spike As Musk, Mia Khalifa Fuel Social Media Buzz; Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Breather

The rally in Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) was muted at press-time while Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP continued to rise — buoyed by a social media pump.

What Happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 1.92% lower at $1,620.12 at press time over a 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data.

BTC, the top currency by market cap, traded 1.15% lower at $37,150.38.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 0.26% lower at $37.96 on Thursday.

XRP traded 14.82% higher at $0.44 at press time. The meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) spiked 17.88% higher at $0.046.

Both Dogecoin and XRP are subjects of call for pumps on social media platforms including Reddit and Telegram.

On Thursday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency soaring 50% after he called it “people’s crypto.” Mia Khalifa disclosed on Benzinga’s “Power Hour” on Wednesday that she is an investor in Dogecoin.

Why It Matters: On the muted movement in BTC, Chris Thomas, head of institutional sales for Swissquote Bank said, “Still trading around the 50-day moving average, so all good,” reported CoinDesk.

“Moved a long way back up over the last week or so again, so there’s just a little lack of energy today. And no more Elon pumps!”

Musk expressed support for Bitcoin this week in an appearance on Clubhouse. He also disclosed his friends had tried to convince him to get involved in the cryptocurrency.