How To Pronounce Dogecoin

byChris Katje
February 23, 2022 9:55 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is one of the hottest cryptocurrencies in the world. The question for many investors could be whether they are pronouncing the name correctly.

How to Pronounce Dogecoin: Despite having dog in its name and a Shiba Inu dog as the official mascot, the correct pronunciation of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency is “dohj coin” according to Dictionary.com and its co-founder Jackson Palmer.

Other pronunciations listed for Dogecoin are “dohg koin” and “dog-ee koin.”

About Dogecoin: Palmer created Dogecoin after a popular meme featuring a dog with a sidelong glance. The meme was inspired by an American flash animated comedy web series called “Homestar Runner.”

Palmer was an Adobe system marketer when he created the cryptocurrency based on a meme.

Dogecoin is an altcoin that is decentralized, open-source and peer-to-peer based. Unlike Bitcoin, there is no cap on the supply of Dogecoin.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is a fan of Dogecoin and once called it his “fav cryptocurrency.” Musk tweeted an image in support of the strong demand of Dogecoin. And last year, the cryptocurrency recently surpassed Bitcoin for mentions on Twitter.

Original publication: February 1, 2021

