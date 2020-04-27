Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/27/2020

Bitcoin has been stuttering heavily over the last few days. The candles on the 4-hour chart below are short in stature and look like they are packed full of indecision. All of this hesitation comes as the market looks to target the 8K psychological level. On the left-hand side of the chart there is a red box where the market stalled in the past as the market fell. This is the same level where the bulls are struggling today and it would be good to keep an eye on the zone.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 2.35% in the session on Monday. ETH/USD bulls have been pushing higher for five consecutive sessions. A return into the $200 price mark, would very likely restore much buyer faith.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.35 % in the session on Monday. LTC/USD narrowing has been observed as the price consolidates. There is a critical area of resistance just ahead at $45-46, a gateway for the $50 return.

Image sourced from Pixabay