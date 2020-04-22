Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/22/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 22, 2020 5:18pm   Comments
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/22/2020

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD $7000 Rejection Could Be Painful

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 1.60% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD tested the big $7000, being hit within another rejection suggesting vulnerabilities to the downside.

The next major downside target is eyed at $6500, which if breached could invite a huge wave of selling. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD Must Break Above $200 To Escape The Bear Market

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 6.35% in the session on Wednesday. 

ETH/USD remains stuck within the confinements of a bearish flag structure. 

Price action has been consolidating since 13 March, after the falling. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD Gunning For Another Critical Retest Of Breached Flag

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.35 % in the session on Wednesday. 

LTC/USD is moving within a narrowing range block structure, explosive breakout eyed. 

Following a daily bear flag breakout, vulnerabilities have remained tilted to the downside. 

Image sourced from Pixabay

 

