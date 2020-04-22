Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/22/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD $7000 Rejection Could Be Painful
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 1.60% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD tested the big $7000, being hit within another rejection suggesting vulnerabilities to the downside.
The next major downside target is eyed at $6500, which if breached could invite a huge wave of selling.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD Must Break Above $200 To Escape The Bear Market
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 6.35% in the session on Wednesday.
ETH/USD remains stuck within the confinements of a bearish flag structure.
Price action has been consolidating since 13 March, after the falling.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD Gunning For Another Critical Retest Of Breached Flag
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.35 % in the session on Wednesday.
LTC/USD is moving within a narrowing range block structure, explosive breakout eyed.
Following a daily bear flag breakout, vulnerabilities have remained tilted to the downside.
Image sourced from Pixabay
