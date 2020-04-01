Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/1/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 01, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bearish Technical Signals Point To A Test Of The 6K Area

Bitcoin is looking bearish on Wednesday as the price moved 3% lower after rejecting higher levels. The market bounced off the blue trendline and pushed through the 55 and 200 hourly moving averages. This all points to a very bearish picture on the intraday timeframes. The RSI has also dipped under the 50 mid-line to compound the misery but is in an oversold zone so there could be a short term bounce.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD Is Still At Danger Given Bear Flag

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.30% in the session on Wednesday. 

ETH/USD trading conditions are very much narrow, as the price consolidates, risks remain tilted to the downside.

There is a lack of commitment being observed, given soft investor sentiment. 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD Risks Largely Tilted To The South

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by -3.10 % in the session on Wednesday. 

LTC/USD moving in narrowing nature, upside limited to $40, support noted at $37.

A flag structure remains present via the daily chart view, risk of a breakout to the downside. 

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin FXStreetCryptocurrency Economics Markets General

