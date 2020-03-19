Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 3/19/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
March 19, 2020 4:52pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 3/19/2020

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Fibonacci analysis of BTC/USD

Bitcoin has bounced today after the heavy price drop over the last few weeks. Just one month ago the price of Bitcoin rose to above 10K and now BTC/USD trades at 6,172.00 on Thursday afternoon. Despite this, the bulls have come to join the party once again and the halving event next month is projected to push up the price once again.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD will need to break down barrier at $135 for recovery case

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 8.10% in the session on Thursday. 

ETH/USD is running towards its third session in the green, despite price narrowing.

There is a chunky barrier of resistance at the range of $135-140 capping upside. 

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD has the opportunity of a fast return to $50

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 5.60% in the session on Thursday. 

LTC/USD has smashed out of a narrowing triangular structure via the 60-minute view. 

Pullbacks in the price and near-term rallies remain vulnerable to being sold. 

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency Earnings News Guidance Emerging Markets Eurozone Forex Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga