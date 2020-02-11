Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/11/2020

Bitcoin has jumped over $100 in a matter of seconds on the Coinbase exchange amid no real fundamental drivers or catalysts.

This move comes despite more stories that the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are looking to progress their efforts for their respective central bank digital currencies.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 5.00% in the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD is breaking down a chunky area of supply, that runs from $220-230.

The next likely target for the bulls to the north is eyed up at $250.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.20% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD produced a daily evening star formation in the session of 9 February.

A bearish closed was observed on Monday, as a follow on from the noted evening star.

