Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/5/2020

FXStreet  
February 05, 2020 4:17pm
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD pushing for big bull flag breakout

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 2.95% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD price action has been stuck within consolidation mode for going on eight sessions. 

The key for greater upside will be for a break down of the $9500 price barrier.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD big bull flag breakout

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 5.60% in the session on Wednesday. 

ETH/USD bulls are making strong strides towards a psychological $200 retest.  

Near-term term price action has smashed out of a bullish flag structure, inviting a strong wave of upside momentum. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD could see a return back into $100 very soon

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 8.20% in the session on Wednesday. 

LTC/USD bulls are back in control following three sessions of cooling.

The price can see a very fast return back into $100 if momentum is maintained. 

image Sourced from Pixabay

Thank You

