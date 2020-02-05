Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/5/2020

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 2.95% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action has been stuck within consolidation mode for going on eight sessions.

The key for greater upside will be for a break down of the $9500 price barrier.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 5.60% in the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD bulls are making strong strides towards a psychological $200 retest.

Near-term term price action has smashed out of a bullish flag structure, inviting a strong wave of upside momentum.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 8.20% in the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD bulls are back in control following three sessions of cooling.

The price can see a very fast return back into $100 if momentum is maintained.

