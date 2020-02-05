TradeZero Introduces Customized Order Routing For Commission-Free Trades

TradeZero America, Inc., a New York online broker dealer, formally announced Wednesday the introduction of customized order routing for investors that maintain accounts over $30,000.

Benzinga previously reported on TradeZero when the firm introduced commission-free equity and options trading, alongside improvements to their robust short-locate product, and other professional-grade tools.

“Many trading platforms allow investors to designate the individual market center where buy and sell orders are routed for execution, but there is typically a commission. At TradeZero, we’re providing this service commission free for our more active traders who maintain higher balances,” said Dan Pipitone, TradeZero America co-founder.

As part of the development TradeZero America will pass on liquidity rebates, helping offset per share costs; “Essentially, you’re getting paid to trade,” said Pipitone.

